Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hair clipper

    QC5120
    • Easy, precise, reliable Easy, precise, reliable Easy, precise, reliable
      -{discount-value}

      Hair clipper

      QC5120

      Easy, precise, reliable

      This hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut very easily. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hair clipper

      Easy, precise, reliable

      This hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut very easily. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary.

      Easy, precise, reliable

      This hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut very easily. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hair clipper

      Easy, precise, reliable

      This hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut very easily. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary.

      Similar products

      See all family-clippers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Hair clipper

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy, precise, reliable

        • Corded operation only
        Adjustable comb for all length settings without hassle

        Adjustable comb for all length settings without hassle

        The Philips hair clipper has an integrated comb that can be adjusted by simply pushing it. A total of 10 length settings are available for hair lengths up to 21 mm

        High precision length settings (intervals of 2 mm)

        High precision length settings (intervals of 2 mm)

        The length settings are in 2 mm intervals, for optimal precision.

        Compact and lightweight design

        Compact and lightweight design

        Compact and lightweight design

        Corded use only

        Corded use only

        The hair clipper can only be used corded/attached to the power socket. Cordless use is not possible.

        Maintenance-free blades

        Maintenance-free blades

        The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.

        Rounded blades and combs prevent scratching the skin

        Rounded blades and combs prevent scratching the skin

        The blades and the tips of the comb are rounded to prevent scratching the skin during operation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power system

          Usage
          Corded only

        • Maintenance

          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling
          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          40 mm  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:


              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

              Click here to read moreRead less

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount