Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HS8420
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin
      -{discount-value}

      NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

      HS8420

      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      It gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch and lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner contains natural MICROtec to protect the skin against irritation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      It gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch and lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner contains natural MICROtec to protect the skin against irritation.

      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      It gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch and lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner contains natural MICROtec to protect the skin against irritation.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

      Smooth shave, healthy skin

      It gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch and lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner contains natural MICROtec to protect the skin against irritation.

      Similar products

      See all aquatouch-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Smooth shave, healthy skin

        Moisturises your skin while you shave

        • with battery indicator
        Moisturise your skin while you shave

        Moisturise your skin while you shave

        NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto your skin, moisturising it while shaving. The conditioner contains Natural Microtec, which protects your skin against irritation

        Gently follows the contours of your face

        Gently follows the contours of your face

        Gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave, even in hard-to-reach areas

        Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

        Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

        The shaving heads have unique rings with a stretch and lift pattern that contributes to a great shave

        Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        Easy shaving conditioner refill

        Easy shaving conditioner refill

        Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Advanced Skin Protection System

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          Flex Tracker system
          Skin Comfort
          • NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
          • Glide rings

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless
          Charging
          8 hours
          Wet and Dry
          Shower use
          Shaving time
          10 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Varnish
          Colour
          Blue

        • Accessories

          Creams & Lotions
          28 ml shaving conditioner starting can
          Stand
          Charging stand
          Maintenance
          Protection cap

        • Power

          Run time
          30  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HS85

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount