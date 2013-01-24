Home
    Beardtrimmer series 3000

    Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

    QT3310/13
    Consistent performance time after time
      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

      QT3310/13
      Consistent performance time after time

      This beard trimmer is designed to be charged with any micro-USB cable. It fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 30 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self-sharpening, giving you the same hassle-free experience as on day 1.

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

      Consistent performance time after time

      This beard trimmer is designed to be charged with any micro-USB cable. It fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 30 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self-sharpening, giving you the same hassle-free experience as on day 1. See all benefits

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

        Consistent performance time after time

        Up to 30-min run time with USB cable

        • Self sharpening stainless steel blades
        • 10 settings from 0.5 to 10mm
        • 30 min cordless use per USB charge
        • Dry use only
        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra-sharp and as effective as on day 1.

        10 lock-in length settings, 1-mm precision

        10 lock-in length settings, 1-mm precision

        Get a 3-day shadow look of 1 mm or a full beard of 10 mm in precise 1-mm steps, or remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5 mm.

        30 minutes' run time after 8 hours' USB charging

        30 minutes' run time after 8 hours' USB charging

        Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with any micro-USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use. You can plug it in to your laptop or use an adapter.

        Skin-friendly blades for zero trim

        Skin-friendly blades for zero trim

        Get a perfect yet protective zero trim, time after time. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1 mm
          Range of length settings
          1 up to 10 mm
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          10 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Comb
          Stubble comb

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          30 minutes
          Charging
          • 8 hours full charge
          • USB charging
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Charging indicator
          Cleaning
          Washable blades
          Operation
          Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

