HC3505/15
Constant power
Get an easy haircut, quickly and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.See all benefits
Hair clipper
Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.
The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 12 length settings between 1 mm to 23 mm at 2 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
The 1.8 m long power cord provides constant power.
Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.
Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.
Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life of your clipper is increased.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
