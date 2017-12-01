Search terms

      Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

      HC3505/15

      Get an easy haircut, quickly and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.

      Hairclipper series 3000
      Hairclipper series 3000

      Hair clipper

      Easy haircut

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 13 length settings
      • Corded use
      Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

      Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

      Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.

      Maximum precision with double blades

      Maximum precision with double blades

      The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 12 length settings between 1 mm to 23 mm at 2 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

      Efficient power system for corded use

      Efficient power system for corded use

      The 1.8 m long power cord provides constant power.

      Ergonomic design for comfort and control

      Ergonomic design for comfort and control

      Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life of your clipper is increased.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Adjustable hair comb
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Trim-n-Flow technology
        Yes
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Cutter width
        41 mm
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23 mm
        Number of length settings
        13
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2 mm

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        • Removable cutter
        • Washable blades
        Operation
        Corded use only

      • Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
      • Cuts 2 times faster versus its Philips predecessor
