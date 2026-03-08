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  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling

Philips Beardtrimmer Series 3000Fast and precise beard trimmer

BT3222/13

4.4
| (606) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Fast and precise trim for easy styling
This trimmer with the innovative Lift and Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way, you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Self-sharpening titanium blades

Fast and precise trim for easy styling

  • 0.5-mm precision settings

  • Titanium-coated Blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Lift & Trim system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system, featuring a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Extra-sharp blades for an extra-sharp result

Extra-sharp blades for an extra-sharp result

Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor and keep your battery going four times longer.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

606

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

08/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A great new beard trimmer

My new trimmer is SO much better than my old one, which mysteriously stopped working. The old one was battery powered, the new one is rechargeable. The old one had six cutting heights, the new one so many more. Phillips have got it right.

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use amazing product

This trimmer is really easy to use, perfect for everday use . I have a very thick beard and it ploughs through it without getting clogged up.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant - does exactly what is needed at a great price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 