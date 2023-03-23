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2 year warranty
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FACE Stylers and grooming kits
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Philips Beardtrimmer Series 3000 Fast and precise beard trimmer
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BT3222/13
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
HQ8505 Power adapter
Beardtrimmer series 3000Adjustable beard comb 10.5–20 mm
Beard trimmer Series 3000Beard comb
Cutter
ShaversCleansing brush
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
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