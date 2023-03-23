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Philips Beardtrimmer Series 3000 Fast and precise beard trimmer

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Philips Beardtrimmer Series 3000Fast and precise beard trimmer

BT3222/13

Philips Beardtrimmer Series 3000 Fast and precise beard trimmer

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 156.3 kB
  • 26 February 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 423 kB
  • 9 April 2025

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