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  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

8200 seriesElectric shaver

HQ8200

3.7

| (74) Reviews

Fast. Close. Efficient.

The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

See all benefits

Fast. Close. Efficient.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

Ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

74

Reviews

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

scheert prima.

ik scheer mij al van af mijn twaalfde jaar met een philips scheerapparaat,wat ik gebruikte van mijn vader daarna heb ik altijd een philips scheerapparaat gekocht. ik heb er nu zelfs drie in mijn bezit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

scheert prima.

ik scheer mij al van af mijn twaalfde jaar met een philips scheerapparaat,wat ik gebruikte van mijn vader daarna heb ik altijd een philips scheerapparaat gekocht. ik heb er nu zelfs drie in mijn bezit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

over de gehele linie uitstekend

Beste scheerapparaat dat ik ooit heb gehad. Met name het scheer resultaat is uitstekend. Apparaat ligt goed in de hand. Het apparaat ziet goed uit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

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