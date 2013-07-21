2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ8200
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
3.7
of 5
74
Reviews
Gilio
21/07/2013
Nederland
scheert prima.
ik scheer mij al van af mijn twaalfde jaar met een philips scheerapparaat,wat ik gebruikte van mijn vader daarna heb ik altijd een philips scheerapparaat gekocht. ik heb er nu zelfs drie in mijn bezit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
lokkie
21/07/2013
Nederland
scheert prima.
ik scheer mij al van af mijn twaalfde jaar met een philips scheerapparaat,wat ik gebruikte van mijn vader daarna heb ik altijd een philips scheerapparaat gekocht. ik heb er nu zelfs drie in mijn bezit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
vipje45
09/10/2011
Nederland
over de gehele linie uitstekend
Beste scheerapparaat dat ik ooit heb gehad. Met name het scheer resultaat is uitstekend. Apparaat ligt goed in de hand. Het apparaat ziet goed uit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat