Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Hair clipper

    CC5060
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Designed for kids, made for mums Designed for kids, made for mums Designed for kids, made for mums
      -{discount-value}

      Hair clipper

      CC5060

      Designed for kids, made for mums

      We think giving your kids a haircut should be a pleasant experience, so we designed a clipper that's quieter, safer and easier to use, for flawless haircuts every time!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hair clipper

      Designed for kids, made for mums

      We think giving your kids a haircut should be a pleasant experience, so we designed a clipper that's quieter, safer and easier to use, for flawless haircuts every time!

      Designed for kids, made for mums

      We think giving your kids a haircut should be a pleasant experience, so we designed a clipper that's quieter, safer and easier to use, for flawless haircuts every time!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hair clipper

      Designed for kids, made for mums

      We think giving your kids a haircut should be a pleasant experience, so we designed a clipper that's quieter, safer and easier to use, for flawless haircuts every time!

      Similar products

      See all kids-clippers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Hair clipper

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Designed for kids, made for mums

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

        Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

        Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

        The uniquely rounded blades and comb tips prevent scratching the skin.

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in only 1 hour and get 50 minutes of use.

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        Compact and lightweight for easy and less tiring handling

        Compact and lightweight for easy and less tiring handling

        Includes scissors, cape, pouch

        Includes scissors, cape, pouch for all your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfort

          Handling
          Ultra-light design

        • Power system

          Usage
          Corded/cordless
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          45 minutes
          Battery type
          Li-Ion

        • Accessories

          Barber tools
          Styling comb, scissors and cape
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Protective pouch
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          Contour following
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          15
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 3  mm
          Range of length settings
          up to 42  mm
          Rounded tips
          Skin friendly

        • Design

          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount