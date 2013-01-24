Other items in the box
- Charging stand
- Cleaning brush
- Power cord
- Protection cap
- Luxurious pouch
SensoTouch 3D - Ultimate shaving experience
The Philips SensoTouch 3D 1250X electric shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system seamlessly follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.
wet and dry electric razor
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The Aquatec wet and dry seal lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.
The easy-grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra-precision shave.
The unique skin-friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unnecessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Power
Service
