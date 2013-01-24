Home
    Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

    Dry electric shaver

    PT920/18
    TripleTrack
      Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver

      PT920/18
      TripleTrack

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and TripleTrack blades - that give you a fast shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

        TripleTrack

        Shave 50% more with every stroke

        • TripleTrack Pivoting heads
        • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Pop-up trimmer
        • Charging stand and pouch
        TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

        TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

        The TripleTrack heads - with their 3 rings of shaving blades - cover 50% more skin surface at a time. The DualPrecision slots and holes let you shave both long hairs and stubble in comfort.

        Pivot, Flex and Float

        Pivot, Flex and Float

        The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement, all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

        DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        60+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        60+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have 60+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 20 shaves. The shaver automatically adjusts its power to suit the way you shave, so your actual shaving time may vary. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        LED Display

        LED Display

        Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Super Lift and Cut
          • TripleTrack blades
          Contour following
          Pivoting and Flexing heads
          Styling
          Integrated pop-up trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          60+ minutes, up to 21 shaves
          Charging time
          • 1 hour
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
          Display
          • Charging indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Quick charge indication
          • 2 LED indication
          Cleaning
          • Quick rinse hair chamber
          • Fully washable shaver
          Display indicates
          • Battery full
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Quick charge
          Operation
          • Corded and cordless
          • Rechargeable battery

        • Design

          Handle
          • Anti-slip
          • Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Stand
          Charging stand

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2 year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
