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  • TripleTrack
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  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
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  • TripleTrack
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Discontinued

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouchDry electric shaver

PT920/18

4.1
| (433) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
TripleTrack
PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and TripleTrack blades - that give you a fast shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shave 50% more with every stroke

TripleTrack

  • TripleTrack Pivoting heads

  • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Pop-up trimmer

  • Charging stand and pouch

TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

TripleTrack blades cover 50% more skin surface at a time

The TripleTrack heads - with their 3 rings of shaving blades - cover 50% more skin surface at a time. The DualPrecision slots and holes let you shave both long hairs and stubble in comfort.

Pivot, Flex and Float

Pivot, Flex and Float

The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement, all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

433

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

02/10/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic product

Considering I have had my shaver for 7 years, and the previous owner had it for a number of years before that, I have NOTHING to complain about from my shaver. Between the previous owner and myself, there was a period of about 2 years it wasn't used... I charged it up and away it went... and has been giving good shaving time between charges. I haven't had to change anything, the heads, the holders, the charger, everything is still as I got it. My son now uses it as well, it's a brilliant shaver. I'm looking now for another one for my son... but this models been discontinued !!! SAD !!!

Pros

Battery life, shave quality

Cons

NONE !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver

04/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Product is comfortable to use and does a good job

I have only ever used Philips razors for my daily shave ( for 63 years), initially a two head mains model, the rechargeable ones. I replaced worn ones or those where the batteries failed with new Philips products because I happy with the features and particularly the customer service - very good if I had problems during or even just after the warranty period.

Pros

Good to use and excellent customer service

Cons

Only concern relates to likely battery life

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver

21/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

MR

The service from Philips re replacement free of charge of a similar model by this model was second to none. Where I can I will always buy philips products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 