2 year warranty
Back to Routine
20% off with voucher* B2R20
Discontinued
TripleTrack Pivoting heads
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Pop-up trimmer
Charging stand and pouch
The TripleTrack heads - with their 3 rings of shaving blades - cover 50% more skin surface at a time. The DualPrecision slots and holes let you shave both long hairs and stubble in comfort.
The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement, all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
4.1
of 5
433
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Muttonblot
02/10/2024
United Kingdom
Fantastic product
Considering I have had my shaver for 7 years, and the previous owner had it for a number of years before that, I have NOTHING to complain about from my shaver. Between the previous owner and myself, there was a period of about 2 years it wasn't used... I charged it up and away it went... and has been giving good shaving time between charges. I haven't had to change anything, the heads, the holders, the charger, everything is still as I got it. My son now uses it as well, it's a brilliant shaver. I'm looking now for another one for my son... but this models been discontinued !!! SAD !!!
Pros
Battery life, shave quality
Cons
NONE !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver
twohead
04/07/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Product is comfortable to use and does a good job
I have only ever used Philips razors for my daily shave ( for 63 years), initially a two head mains model, the rechargeable ones. I replaced worn ones or those where the batteries failed with new Philips products because I happy with the features and particularly the customer service - very good if I had problems during or even just after the warranty period.
Pros
Good to use and excellent customer service
Cons
Only concern relates to likely battery life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver
Grandad Batman
21/08/2020
United Kingdom
MR
The service from Philips re replacement free of charge of a similar model by this model was second to none. Where I can I will always buy philips products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.