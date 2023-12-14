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2 year warranty

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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave

Discontinued

AquaTouchWet and dry electric shaver

AT887/16

4
| (1383) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Great skin protection, smooth shave
Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.
See all benefits

Great skin protection, smooth shave

  • Lift and Cut blades

  • Flexing heads

Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

Lift and Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1383

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

14/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Aquatec 1990 wet and dry shaver

This 1990s shaver is still going strong no blades replaced and battery has never died on me

Pros

Lasts forever

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

27/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

Well best Shaver I have Ever Use to be honest I normally have rash and soreness after a Shave but this was Amazing,Smooth,easy and left my Skin Soft with no rash or soreness.

Pros

Shaves Any Type

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

21/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Actually lasted longer than the warranty..!

Got this as a replacement for another one than expired battery wise before the warranty ran out. this one lasted over 2 1/2 years. Excellent shaver.

Pros

This one lasted.

Cons

Batteries...!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

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