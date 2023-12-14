2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lift and Cut blades
Flexing heads
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
Lift and Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.
4.0
of 5
1383
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Wicket
14/12/2023
United Kingdom
Aquatec 1990 wet and dry shaver
This 1990s shaver is still going strong no blades replaced and battery has never died on me
Pros
Lasts forever
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver
BILLYBOY15
27/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fantastic
Well best Shaver I have Ever Use to be honest I normally have rash and soreness after a Shave but this was Amazing,Smooth,easy and left my Skin Soft with no rash or soreness.
Pros
Shaves Any Type
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver
Nathan666
21/01/2021
United Kingdom
Actually lasted longer than the warranty..!
Got this as a replacement for another one than expired battery wise before the warranty ran out. this one lasted over 2 1/2 years. Excellent shaver.
Pros
This one lasted.
Cons
Batteries...!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor