2 year warranty
Discontinued
S1310/04
CloseCut blade system
4-direction flex heads
Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.
Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.
Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.
3.9
of 5
195
Reviews
Gitster
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This must be the best value shaver on the market
This shaver is comfortable to hold, quiet to use but most importantly very efficient.
Pros
as above
Cons
none that I can find
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Close Shave
Great value for the money. I get an excellent close shave and the razor is lovely and light.
Pros
Nice lines and easy to operate and clean.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1300/04 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1300/04 Dry electric shaver
Andrew01
24/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Quick and very effective
I have quite fast growing facial hair, and this shaver works very well indeed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Compared to other entry-level leading foil and rotary shavers