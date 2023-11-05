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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 7000hair clipper

QC5390/15

4.2

| (703) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Expert Precision

This Philips hair clipper is designed for maximum precision, with a digital display and the most length settings on the market. One quick charge provides up to 60 minutes of cordless use. For your exact style, every time.

See all benefits
Philips OneGrooming #1 Icon

The world's #1 electric grooming brand1

Expert Precision

  • Titanium Blades

  • 41 length settings

  • 60 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

Simply pop the head open and rinse under the tap to clean.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

703

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

05/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting

Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks

Pros

Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord

Cons

Wish bought one month's ago

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-10-05

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2023-10-05

22/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best hair clippers I've used

These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.

Pros

Great cut, easy to blend different lengths

Cons

Guard can slip

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Date of Use 2020-02-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Date of Use 2020-02-22

17/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use

Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.

Pros

No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use

Cons

Lead length could be longer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Date of Use 2020-02-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper

Date of Use 2020-02-17

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers and Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 