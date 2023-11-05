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11
d
Days
21
h
Hours
24
m
Minutes
26
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Expert Precision
This Philips hair clipper is designed for maximum precision, with a digital display and the most length settings on the market. One quick charge provides up to 60 minutes of cordless use. For your exact style, every time.
Titanium Blades
41 length settings
60 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
Simply pop the head open and rinse under the tap to clean.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
4.2
of 5
703
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Bazxy
05/11/2023
United Kingdom
Brilliant a nd quite hair cutting
Bought this product as no brainer to replace my Philips battery hair clipper that had seen its better days bought a corded version this time as I don't have wait to charge the battery every month to cut my hair Lovely light cutter really well designed very quiet and so easy to use compared to my old battery powered great value for money and when registering the product l was instantly up graded to 36 month warranty for cutter Well happy with that folks
Pros
Lifgt weigh good design and easy to nice long power cord cord
Cons
Wish bought one month's ago
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-10-05
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 QC5135 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2023-10-05
Munkeeman
22/03/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Best hair clippers I've used
These were superb I've used lots of hair clippers from many of the top names and these have given me the best cut and also been the easiest to blend in with. One slight problem is you can sometimes position your hand wrong and move the guard.
Pros
Great cut, easy to blend different lengths
Cons
Guard can slip
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-02-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-02-22
HalforL
17/03/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Excellant lightweight hair clippers for family use
Easy to use no changing grades just slide the grade up or down, quiet and really smooth in process. Loved testing these hair clippers from Philips. Definately recommend these for family use - particularly boys.
Pros
No need to change heads in between grades, simple to use
Cons
Lead length could be longer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5115/13 family hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-02-17
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
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Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers and Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.