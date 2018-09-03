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  • DualPrecision
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  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
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  • DualPrecision
  • DualPrecision
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  • DualPrecision

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouchDry electric shaver

PT870/16

4.2
| (103) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
DualPrecision
PowerTouch Plus adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and DualPrecision blades - that give you a cleaner shave. With PowerTouch Plus you'll always fly through your morning routine.
See all benefits

Catches more hairs

DualPrecision

  • DualPrecision Pivoting heads

  • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Pop-up trimmer

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

Pivot, Flex and Float

Pivot, Flex and Float

The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement, all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.

Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

103

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

03/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This product is great product and has easy and great features.

This product is great it glides easy across your face shaves easy and you get a clean close shave and your ready for you morning. I love it. It's easy to clean up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

08/06/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simpe shaving

In couple words this shaver is amazing .Never let me down always working like should be , battery life without charge is around 2 weeks !! Easy to clean under the tap or in Jet clean system always spot on :) Recommended for everybody .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver

03/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product but poor instructions for use.

The shaver shaves well and I have awarded full marks based on first impressions. Time will tell how long this level of efficiency is maintained. I found the mainly diagrammatic instructions difficult to follow and failed to answer all my questions, e.g. what tells you when the shaver needs recharging?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver

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