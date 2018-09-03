2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision Pivoting heads
50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Pop-up trimmer
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement, all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
4.2
of 5
103
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Jiffyman56
03/09/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This product is great product and has easy and great features.
This product is great it glides easy across your face shaves easy and you get a clean close shave and your ready for you morning. I love it. It's easy to clean up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
PeterBirmingham
08/06/2014
United Kingdom
Simpe shaving
In couple words this shaver is amazing .Never let me down always working like should be , battery life without charge is around 2 weeks !! Easy to clean under the tap or in Jet clean system always spot on :) Recommended for everybody .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/22 Dry electric shaver
mikeb
03/09/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product but poor instructions for use.
The shaver shaves well and I have awarded full marks based on first impressions. Time will tell how long this level of efficiency is maintained. I found the mainly diagrammatic instructions difficult to follow and failed to answer all my questions, e.g. what tells you when the shaver needs recharging?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT870/17 Dry electric shaver