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Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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PT870/16
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User manual
All (3)
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Shaving head retaining frame
Stand
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water