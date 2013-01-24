Search terms
Professional power
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional power
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits
Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
Simply pop the head open and rinse under the tap to clean.
The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.
Extra precision with the 1 mm buzz comb for extra short hairstyles.
The light is continuously lit to indicate a full battery, and blinks orange when you have about 10 minutes of usage left.
Two combs provide length settings from 1 mm to 21 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. You can use it with the specialised comb for buzz cut… Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
The turbo power button boosts cutting speed for a perfect cut on even the thickest hair.
Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for up to 75 minutes after a 1 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it's always ready when you are.
