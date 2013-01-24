Search terms
No pulling guaranteed
The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits
Comfortable nose and ear trimmer
With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritation. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for no pulling, guaranteed.
The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.
Both cutter and guard have ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.
The trimmer is easy to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower.
AA battery-operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.
No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.
