Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high-performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high-performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high-performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high-performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits