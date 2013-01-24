Home
    HQ7762
    As close as a blade with less irritation
      Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

      HQ7762
      As close as a blade with less irritation

      Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.

      Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

      As close as a blade with less irritation

      Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.

      As close as a blade with less irritation

      Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.

      Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

      As close as a blade with less irritation

      Innovative 100% waterproof shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN for a shave as close as a blade, with less irritation*. *When using the HQ170 lotion.

        As close as a blade with less irritation

        with NIVEA FOR MEN *when using the HQ 170 lotion

        Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

        Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

        NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturises during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energised skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.

        Glide rings for smooth gliding and less skin irritation

        Glide rings for smooth gliding and less skin irritation

        The unique glide rings keep the gel/lotion in contact with the skin longer for smoother gliding and less skin irritation.

        Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

        Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Individual floating heads
          • 3D contour-following System
          Skin comfort
          Glide rings
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Charging
          8 hours
          Wet and Dry
          Shower use
          Shaving time
          18 days
          Cleaning
          • Washable
          • Cleaning indicator

        • Design

          Finishing
          Varnish

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          • Luxurious pouch
          • Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

