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Discontinued

StyleShaverWaterproof shaver & styler

QS6141/32

4.2

| (30) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Create your style

Create your style with the Philips Styleshaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from perfect stubble, a styled beard or a clean shave.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Trim, style, shave - create your style

Create your style

  • 0.5 mm intervals

  • Dual sided trimmer

  • 75 mins' cordless use/4-hr charge

  • Dual foil shaver

Beard and stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10 mm

Beard and stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10 mm

The full metal trimmer (32 mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

32-mm or 15-mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

32-mm or 15-mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32-mm side for a high-performance trim and the 15-mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results — excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

30

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

14/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding shaver and beard trimmer Wonderful!

For someone with a beard who also needs to shave, this is the very best ever made. It is tragic that it has been discontinued for some years. I have bought many attempts to try to obtain a comparable device, but all require fiddling with a set of changing heads on a single driver, which is really irritating, especially if you need the device for travelling. i really wish that some other manufacturer would make a similar product if Philips don't want to continue to manufacture it themselves.

Pros

Easy to use, reliable, Three ways of shaving/ trimming all without fiddling with extra bits.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-06-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-06-14

31/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The first one wore out so I bought another

I bought the first one as a shaver with useful occasional trimming. I changed from daily shave to weekly beard trimming. It did the job, also hair trimming, and the shaver to clean up the back of my neck. Eventually the battery did not charge so I bought another. There are several model numbers and I'm not sure which one I have, but I've had it for 5 years or more.

Pros

Trims beard and hair to different lengths and shaves where I want that.

Cons

I lost the charger on a trip abroad and there is no replacement part. The styleshaver is discontinued and I can't see an equivalent in the Philips range .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-05-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Date of Use 2022-05-31

27/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good product

the super machine loads quickly good cut I recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 