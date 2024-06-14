2 year warranty
Discontinued
Create your style
Create your style with the Philips Styleshaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from perfect stubble, a styled beard or a clean shave.
0.5 mm intervals
Dual sided trimmer
75 mins' cordless use/4-hr charge
Dual foil shaver
The full metal trimmer (32 mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32-mm side for a high-performance trim and the 15-mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results — excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.
4.2
of 5
30
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
The Prof.
14/06/2024
United Kingdom
Outstanding shaver and beard trimmer Wonderful!
For someone with a beard who also needs to shave, this is the very best ever made. It is tragic that it has been discontinued for some years. I have bought many attempts to try to obtain a comparable device, but all require fiddling with a set of changing heads on a single driver, which is really irritating, especially if you need the device for travelling. i really wish that some other manufacturer would make a similar product if Philips don't want to continue to manufacture it themselves.
Pros
Easy to use, reliable, Three ways of shaving/ trimming all without fiddling with extra bits.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2022-06-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/33 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2022-06-14
Retireduser
31/05/2024
United Kingdom
The first one wore out so I bought another
I bought the first one as a shaver with useful occasional trimming. I changed from daily shave to weekly beard trimming. It did the job, also hair trimming, and the shaver to clean up the back of my neck. Eventually the battery did not charge so I bought another. There are several model numbers and I'm not sure which one I have, but I've had it for 5 years or more.
Pros
Trims beard and hair to different lengths and shaves where I want that.
Cons
I lost the charger on a trip abroad and there is no replacement part. The styleshaver is discontinued and I can't see an equivalent in the Philips range .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2022-05-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Date of Use 2022-05-31
Sylvia88
27/02/2018
United Kingdom
Good product
the super machine loads quickly good cut I recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6141/32 Waterproof shaver & styler
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.