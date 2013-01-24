Home
    StyleShaver

    Waterproof shaver & styler

    QS6141/32
    Create your style
      StyleShaver Waterproof shaver & styler

      QS6141/32
      Create your style

      Create your style with the Philips Styleshaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from perfect stubble, a styled beard or a clean shave.

      StyleShaver Waterproof shaver & styler

      Create your style

      Create your style with the Philips Styleshaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from perfect stubble, a styled beard or a clean shave.

        StyleShaver

        StyleShaver

        Waterproof shaver & styler

        Create your style

        Trim, style, shave - create your style

        • 0.5 mm intervals
        • Dual sided trimmer
        • 75 mins' cordless use/4-hr charge
        • Dual foil shaver
        Beard and stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10 mm

        Beard and stubble trimmer: 12 length settings from 0.5-10 mm

        The full metal trimmer (32 mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

        New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

        New foil shaver: Shaves 20% faster than before

        The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

        32-mm or 15-mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

        32-mm or 15-mm full metal trimmer for perfect details

        Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32-mm side for a high-performance trim and the 15-mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results — excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.

        Allows you to shave wet and dry

        Allows you to shave wet and dry

        For extra skin protection and optimal shaving results, use wet with gel or foam, it can also be used dry for convenience. And when you're done, just rinse the product under the tap to clean it.

        75 mins' cordless power after 4 hours' charge

        75 mins' cordless power after 4 hours' charge

        The Lithium Ion battery delivers up to 75 mins of powerful cordless use and is fully charged in only 4 hours.

        Easy to select and secure length settings

        Easy to select and secure length settings

        Zoom wheel makes it easy to adjust the comb in the 12 length settings. The settings offer ultimate precision of 0.5-mm steps on the shorter lengths to define exactly the style you want, between a 5 o'clock shade and 3 days' stubble. Also, for longer beards, it offers exactly the lengths you need in 1-mm step sizes.

        Shows the battery status

        Shows the battery status

        The light is continuously lit to indicate a full battery, and blinks orange when you have about 10 minutes of usage left.

        Foldable stand for convenient charging and storage

        Foldable stand for convenient charging and storage

        The foldable charging stand gives you convenience at home and flexibility when travelling.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Sharper trimmer cuts hair more efficiently

        Sharper trimmer cuts hair more efficiently

        The full metal trimmer has sharper edges for more efficient performance. The detail trimmer is specially designed to give a closer trim even in the most hard to reach areas.

        Beard comb ensures a perfectly even trim

        The design of the beard comb gives you more control, allowing you to always trim your beard evenly.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Design

          Colour
          Silver and Orange
          Finishing
          Sturdy

        • Ease of use

          Operation
          • Rechargeable battery
          • Cordless use
          Battery Runtime
          4-hour charge 75 mins' runtime
          Display
          Battery light
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement Foil
          Replace every year with QS6101

        • Categorisation PC

          Grooming
          Styleshaver

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion

        • Precision

          Length Settings
          12 Lengths from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

