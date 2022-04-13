ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

StyleShaver Waterproof shaver & styler

Discontinued

Support

StyleShaverWaterproof shaver & styler

QS6141/32

StyleShaver Waterproof shaver & styler

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 18.9 MB
  • 13 April 2022

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 956.4 kB
  • 15 April 2022

Parts & Accessories

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you