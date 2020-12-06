Home
    Nose trimmer series 5000

    Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer

    NT5650/16
    • Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling
      Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer

      NT5650/16
      Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £20.00

        Ultimate comfort, without pulling

        Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

        • 100% comfort, without pulling
        • Protective Guard System
        • Fully washable, AA battery
        • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
        Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

        Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

        Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.

        Our protective skin guard provides an easy and safe trim

        Our protective skin guard provides an easy and safe trim

        Our Protective Guard System provides a cover over the blades designed to ensure they will never be in contact with your skin while safely guiding your hair towards the cutting element. The Protective Guard has been engineered to make trimming comfortable and safe, minimising missed hair whilst protecting against hair pulling, tugging or nicks and cuts.

        Effortlessly trim hair with a fast-moving dual-sided cutter

        Effortlessly trim hair with a fast-moving dual-sided cutter

        Our innovative cutter is dual-sided to ensure all hairs are cut quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction. The blades are made of durable stainless steel and designed to last.

        Precision detail attachment and comb included

        Precision detail attachment and comb included

        The detail trimmer helps you trim and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or moustache) with high control and visibility.

        Textured handle with on/off sliding switch

        Textured handle with on/off sliding switch

        Easily turn on/off your device with one hand. The textured handle gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.

        Fully washable for easy cleaning

        Fully washable for easy cleaning

        This trimmer is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.

        AA battery included in the pack

        AA battery included in the pack

        This trimmer runs on one AA battery that is included in the box, so your trimmer is ready to use right away. To change the battery, open the device by gently turning the bottom part to the left. Pull the bottom towards you to reach the battery compartment.

        Soft pouch included

        Soft pouch included

        Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds your trimmer and all its accessories when you're on the go.

        Built to last

        Built to last

        All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide guarantee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          High performance blades
          For a gentle trim
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Attachments
          Detail trimmer
          Comb
          • Eyebrow comb
          • 3 mm precision comb
          • 5 mm precision comb

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          No oil needed
          Yes
          Wet and Dry
          Showerproof

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Colour
          Black

        • Power

          Battery Type
          AA

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Facial styling
          Detailed styling

        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

