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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling

Discontinued

Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

NT5650/16

3.8
| (164) Reviews
Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy & efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

Ultimate comfort, without pulling

  • 100% comfort, without pulling

  • Protective Guard System

  • Fully washable, AA battery

  • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch

Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

Effortless trimming from any angle

Effortless trimming from any angle

Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

164

Reviews

05/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Reasonable

I had high hopes for this as a middle aged man I regularly have to do some work on the eyebrows nasal hair and ears and have used several different trimmers. This was ok I’m disappointed I can’t rate it highly but it just didn’t trim the hairs well blades don’t seem to be tough enough for the job

This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

05/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No more fun

This has took all the fun out of me hearing my husband yelling when he does his nasal hairs. His previous trimmer used to pull, and I found it very amusing. This one doesn't. It is also ideal for detailed trimming (back of the neck, side burns, beard). It comes with a pouch so that you can keep it all stored together.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

04/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The prefect trimming system

I have the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer 5 stars because it because useful not just to me but my partner was able to use it and it was especially helpful during the lock down period. I wanted a trimmer that I could use to help keep my eyebrow neat and for partner to help maintain his side burns. The trimmer didn’t pull on my hairs and most importantly didn’t leave any air bumps - this is so important for both of us because air bumps can be so irritating. I would recommend the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer if you want to cut back on spending out and you want to take beauty in your own hands.

Pros

Compact

Cons

Battery operated

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 