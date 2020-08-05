2 year warranty
Discontinued
NT5650/16
100% comfort, without pulling
Protective Guard System
Fully washable, AA battery
Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.
A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
3.8
of 5
164
Reviews
Hux70
05/08/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Reasonable
I had high hopes for this as a middle aged man I regularly have to do some work on the eyebrows nasal hair and ears and have used several different trimmers. This was ok I’m disappointed I can’t rate it highly but it just didn’t trim the hairs well blades don’t seem to be tough enough for the job
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Nomorenicks
05/08/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
No more fun
This has took all the fun out of me hearing my husband yelling when he does his nasal hairs. His previous trimmer used to pull, and I found it very amusing. This one doesn't. It is also ideal for detailed trimming (back of the neck, side burns, beard). It comes with a pouch so that you can keep it all stored together.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Jay8887
04/08/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
The prefect trimming system
I have the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer 5 stars because it because useful not just to me but my partner was able to use it and it was especially helpful during the lock down period. I wanted a trimmer that I could use to help keep my eyebrow neat and for partner to help maintain his side burns. The trimmer didn’t pull on my hairs and most importantly didn’t leave any air bumps - this is so important for both of us because air bumps can be so irritating. I would recommend the Philips Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer if you want to cut back on spending out and you want to take beauty in your own hands.
Pros
Compact
Cons
Battery operated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 NT5650/16 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.