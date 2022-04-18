Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories
Discontinued
Support
NT5650/16
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Important information manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I use my Philips nose trimmer?
Nose trimmer Nose trimmer
Nose trimmer series 3000& 5000Pouch
Nose trimmer series 3000& 5000Short eyebrow comb 3 mm
Nose trimmer series 3000& 5000Long eyebrow comb
Nose trimmer series 5000Detail comb 3 mm
Nose trimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Nose Hair Trimmer does not work
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you