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Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

Discontinued

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Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

NT5650/16

Philips Nose Trimmer Series 5000 Nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer with 5 accessories

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 302.2 kB
  • 18 April 2022

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 43.7 kB
  • 26 January 2026

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