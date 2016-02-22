2 year warranty
Discontinued
Mains version
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.1
of 5
63
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Stan0000000000000009
22/02/2016
United Kingdom
Great Shaver
I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Henrisilver
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very good shaver
A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
whitespear
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Uncomplicated and a great shave every time
The design of the shaver is comfortable and uncomplicated to use. I enjoy shaving with my Phillips and this is no longer the unpleasent chore I found it to be when wet shaving. The resulting shave gives consistently good results and the whole unit is very easy to keep clean. It recharges quickly and is not at all a fussy unit to deal with.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver