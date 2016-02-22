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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
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Discontinued

7000 seriesElectric shaver

HQ7300/16

4.1
| (63) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tap every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
See all benefits

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Mains version

Spring-released pop-up trimmer

Spring-released pop-up trimmer

Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

63

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

22/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Shaver

I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good shaver

A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Uncomplicated and a great shave every time

The design of the shaver is comfortable and uncomplicated to use. I enjoy shaving with my Phillips and this is no longer the unpleasent chore I found it to be when wet shaving. The resulting shave gives consistently good results and the whole unit is very easy to keep clean. It recharges quickly and is not at all a fussy unit to deal with.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

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