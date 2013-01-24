Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
- Protection cap
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tap every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tap every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tap every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tap every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories
SH50/50
HQ110/02
CRP352/01
CRP338/01
CP0283/01