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        Discontinued

        shaving heads

        HQ167/11

        4.3
        | (14) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
        Keep a close shave
        Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace the heads once every 12 months.
        See all benefits

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        Keep a close shave

        • Lift & Cut

        • 3 heads

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Wet use

        Wet use

        Use the shaver in the shower to save time and give yourself the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

        Technical specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Parts & Accessories

        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        4.3

        of 5

        14

        Reviews

        92%

        recommend this product

        1

        09/10/2011

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

        The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        02/11/2013

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Zeer goed

        Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden

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