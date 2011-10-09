2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lift & Cut
3 heads
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Use the shaver in the shower to save time and give yourself the fresh sensation of wet shaving.
4.3
of 5
14
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Petergreg
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.
The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads
Franco
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
ladonja
02/11/2013
Nederland
Zeer goed
Het lijkt wel of ik een nieuw toestel heb ontvangen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/50 scheerhoofden