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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
  • 10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet & dry electric shaver with Turbo+ mode

S5530/06

4.2
| (2967) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

2 awards

10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

10X fewer nicks and cuts than regular blade*

  • 20% more power with Turbo+ mode

  • MultiPrecision Blades cut hair

  • 5-directional flex heads follow curves

Super Lift & Cut Action

Super Lift & Cut Action

Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961262
  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

2967

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

21/07/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent quality shaver

You can wet shave as well as dry shave and rinse out under a running tap

Pros

Wet shaving too

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

23/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

You have got to have one BRILLIENT

Excellent razor gives you a extreamley good shave,and if you have a small beard it is great for trimming. This has got to be the best razor I have ever used

Pros

Everthing

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

10/06/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Refurbished

I highly recommend this shaver very close shave now the best bit I bought this shaver refurbished at a great price you swear it was brand new it also came with the charger which I didn't expect plus it's now guarantee for three years (on line offer) instead of two years if anyone is in doubt about buying refurbished Philips shavers you can rest assured they are top quality items (also came with instructions manual) The best rotary I've had in years well-done Philips

Pros

Very close shave

Cons

Can't think of anything

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

  2. 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode