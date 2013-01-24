Home
      Express your style

      Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist, this dual-ended electric beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create a perfectly styled beard, 3-day beard or a clean shave, even on tough beards

        Trim, style and shave—with one single product

        • Pro
        Reversible trimmer: 32 mm and 15 mm sides for perfect details

        Reversible trimmer: 32 mm and 15 mm sides for perfect details

        Take off the adjustable length comb, and there's a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32 mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15 mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.

        Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

        Dual shaver with trimmer shaves even the toughest beards

        The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.

        Foldable stand for charging and storage

        Foldable stand for charging and storage

        The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge where you want, or take it with you when you travel.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows light blue when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        The steel blades lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

        Beard trimmer with 12 length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

        A full-size (32-mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.

        50 minutes cordless power after 4 hour charge.

        The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 50 minutes after a 4 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it’s always ready when you are.

        100% waterproof for easy cleaning

        Shave or trim your beard where you want to, wet or dry. When you're done, just rinse it off under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Detailed styling
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Long beard
          • Moustache

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          • Stubble
          • Beard
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 0.5  mm
          Number of length settings
          12

        • Design

          Colour
          Metallic lacquer
          Handle
          Rubber grip

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Wet and Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning
          Zoomring
          Easily adjust length settings
          LED indicator
          Charging and battery level

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Charging time
          • Quick charge
          • 4 hours
          Running time
          50 minutes

