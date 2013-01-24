  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PowerTouch Plus dry electric shaver

    PT870
    • A closer, cleaner shave A closer, cleaner shave A closer, cleaner shave
      -{discount-value}

      PowerTouch Plus dry electric shaver

      PT870

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PowerTouch Plus dry electric shaver

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PowerTouch Plus dry electric shaver

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        dry electric shaver

        dry electric shaver

        Total:

        A closer, cleaner shave

        • DualPrecision blades
        • Pivoting heads

        50+ minutes of cordless shaving, 1 hour charge

        50+ minutes of cordless power for 17 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour so it is always ready when you are

        Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

        The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

        DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Fully washable shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

        SmartPivot maintains constant skin contact

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast shave

        Pop-up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustaches

        The full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          • DualPrecision cutting
          • Super Lift&Cut
          Contour-following
          • SmartPivot
          • Dynamic contour response
          Styling
          Integrated pop-up trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          50+ minutes
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless & corded operation
          • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Display
          • 2 LED indication
          • Charging indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Quick charge indication
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable shaver
          • Quick rinse hair chamber

        • Design

          Handle
          • Easy grip
          • Ribbed rubber grip
          Finishing
          • Front Shell (lacquered)
          • Lacquered deco ring
          • Mirror black display panel
          Colour
          Dark metal inox

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.2  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off**


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off**

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              * This field is mandatory
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.