2 year warranty
Discontinued
SkinGlide Rings
GentlePrecision Blades
BeardAdapt Sensor
Personal Shave Plan
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.
This electric shaver comes complete with a BeardAdapt Sensor that reads the density of your beard. It then auto-adjusts the power for the job at hand. Easy.
4.3
of 5
621
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Orenoco
27/06/2021
United Kingdom
This product is fantastic i get a very close shave
The ease to use it and change settings on the app through my phone
Pros
10 months
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7930/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7930/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Rupes
25/09/2019
United Kingdom
Efficient, Effective and Easy
I have to shave everyday and don't have much time as I work in the city in London and commute for over 2 hours in the morning, I need to look slick and thought I would give this a go as the shaver can be used on both dry and wet skin. Dry - its easy, doesn't snag the skin and is extremely quick, perfect for me Wet - close shave, smooth on the skin, effective
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7930/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7930/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yamahayfz
23/09/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
The product is great
I loved it! I’ve had electric shaver before but this ones is much much better.My skin is very soft after using this product.But I have to use it as a wet with foam or gel because my skin is really irritated after dry shaving. However I really like it and I don’t think I’m gonna comeback to razors.Good quality and really silent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7930/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7930/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.