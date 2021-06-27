This is a great shaver. I am a 50 year old male and up to date I have always used a manual razor to shave but I wanted to try using an electric shaver. The Philips Series 7000 is great in my opinion. I love that it gives me the option of wet and dry shave although I prefer a wet shave. The first time I used it I was amazed at how smoothly and fast it glided although I did get a little rash on my neck but I think that has to do with my inexperience. I have since downloaded the app on my mobile and personalised it to my needs and paired it up with my shaver so It gives me techniques on the best shave. My shaving time is so much more quicker and easier I would never go back to a manual razor. Its also very easy to rinse and clean too. Well worth the investment.