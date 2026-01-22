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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
S7970/26
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Data Act Document
Important information manual
All (15)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Adjustable beard styler RQ111
Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
Power adapter
ShaverPrecision trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
ShaversBrush body
Shaving head holder
My Philips SmartClean System is overflowing
The charging plug of my Philips SmartClean does not fit
My Philips SmartClean system is not working
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
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