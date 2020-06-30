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  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
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  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
  • Bump-free cut and shave with less rash

Hairclipper series 3000Home clipper

HC3100/13

4.7
| (74) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
Our Philips home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation.
See all benefits

Perfect for hair and face

Bump-free cut and shave with less rash

  • Copper motor coil

  • Durable, steel blades

  • 2.4m cord

  • 4 click-on combs

Durable, linear motor with powerful cutting performance

Durable, linear motor with powerful cutting performance

The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power, time after time.

Perfect for hair and face

The Philips clipper gives you the freedom to shape hair and beard styles, or achieve a clean shave.

Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

Philips steel blades are designed to withstand chips and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

74

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The HC5100 clippers feel well made and durable.

Although There was an issue with my product going missing and eventually turning up late after placing my order this was due to the Currier UPS making two mistakes on their delivery run. On receiving my product and checking its operation and watching tutorials I was impress in its ease of use and how quite its motor was to some Barbers that I have been to in the past. I manage to do a good job to cutting my hair for the 1st time with this product . for the price and amount of combe attachments scissors and combe and cleaning brush comes with this product I would definitely recommend it quality and price wise.

Pros

Easy to use , Quite motor, plenty of accessories 710 piece set

Cons

delay in receiving my product but that was due top a currier issue.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper

19/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Hair clipper review

This product does what it says on the box it cuts hair very well easy to use and was available at the right time and very good value for money spent on it

Pros

Good brand name & reliable company

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3100/13 Home clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3100/13 Home clipper

23/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very easy to use. Would definitly recommend.

Great product. Really use to use does what it says on the tin.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Blades last up to 4 times longer compared to leading brand