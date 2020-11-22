Home
    Hairclipper series 3000

    Home clipper

    HC3100/13
      Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation.

        Hairclipper series 3000

        Hairclipper series 3000

        Home clipper

        Bump-free cut and shave with less rash

        Perfect for hair and face

        • Copper motor coil
        • Durable, steel blades
        • 2.4m cord
        • 4 click-on combs
        Durable, linear motor with powerful cutting performance

        Durable, linear motor with powerful cutting performance

        The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power, time after time.

        Perfect for hair and face

        Perfect for hair and face

        The Philips clipper gives you the freedom to shape hair and beard styles, or achieve a clean shave.

        Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

        Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

        Philips steel blades are designed to withstand chips and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a two year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5 mm to 3 mm

        Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5 mm to 3 mm

        With a convenient thumb lever adjustment, the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as trim stubble without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.

        Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

        Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

        A smart textured handle for a comfortable grip.

        Extra-long 2.4 m cord

        Extra-long 2.4 m cord

        The 2.4 m long cord gives you great reach, making it easy to move around while clipping.

        Specially designed blade tips for fewer cuts

        Specially designed blade tips for fewer cuts

        The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard.

        Special blades for less skin damage

        Special blades for less skin damage

        The Philips clipper is designed to ensure fewer bumps so you can create your own unique style with confidence.

        Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

        Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

        The clipper comes with 4 click-on hair combs. Select a desired length with each different comb and achieve a consistent smooth, even trim, time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Length selection
          Thumb lever

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          4 hair combs
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Lubrication oil
          Power cord
          Extra long 2.4 m

        • Power system

          Motor
          Copper motor coil
          Operation
          Corded only

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
              Reviews

              • Blades last up to 4 times longer compared to leading brand

