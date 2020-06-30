2 year warranty
Copper motor coil
Durable, steel blades
2.4m cord
4 click-on combs
The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power, time after time.
The Philips clipper gives you the freedom to shape hair and beard styles, or achieve a clean shave.
Philips steel blades are designed to withstand chips and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.
4.7
of 5
74
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Anubis2004
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
The HC5100 clippers feel well made and durable.
Although There was an issue with my product going missing and eventually turning up late after placing my order this was due to the Currier UPS making two mistakes on their delivery run. On receiving my product and checking its operation and watching tutorials I was impress in its ease of use and how quite its motor was to some Barbers that I have been to in the past. I manage to do a good job to cutting my hair for the 1st time with this product . for the price and amount of combe attachments scissors and combe and cleaning brush comes with this product I would definitely recommend it quality and price wise.
Pros
Easy to use , Quite motor, plenty of accessories 710 piece set
Cons
delay in receiving my product but that was due top a currier issue.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper
Carpint
19/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Hair clipper review
This product does what it says on the box it cuts hair very well easy to use and was available at the right time and very good value for money spent on it
Pros
Good brand name & reliable company
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3100/13 Home clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3100/13 Home clipper
Qadir
23/08/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Very easy to use. Would definitly recommend.
Great product. Really use to use does what it says on the tin.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5100/13 Pro clipper
Blades last up to 4 times longer compared to leading brand