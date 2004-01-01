Search terms

      SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

      SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

      SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

      SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long-lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

        SatinPerfect

        SatinPerfect

        Epilator

        Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

        • Precision edition
        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide epilation head catches and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Built-in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        The pivoting movement of the performance cap helps you to keep the epilator at the ideal angle for optimal results

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        A precious solution for precious body parts. Slender, gentle precision epilator ideal for sensitive areas and travelling.

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Unique hairlif&vibrate system uses subtle vibrations to lift fine hairs, making it easy to remove them

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

        High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

        Textured high performance ceramic discs prevent even the finest hair slipping through

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

        Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

        Technical Specifications

        • Precious and luxury solutions

          Cordless precision epilator
          Yes

        • Fast, long lasting epilation

          Active hair lifter
          Yes
          Extra wide head
          Yes
          Body contouring head
          Yes
          Ceramic textured discs
          Yes
          Hair primer
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Optimal performance cap
          Yes
          Pressure control
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Gentleness system
          Yes
          Two speed settings
          Yes

        • Convenience and hygiene

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Washable epilation head
          Yes
          Luxury pouch
          Yes

        • Technical details

          Catching actions per minute
          81,600
          Colour
          Purple
          Number of catching points
          32
          Rotations per minute
          2550
          Cordless precision epilator
          Yes
          Mains epilator
          Yes
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz
          Precision epilator batteries
          2 x AA
          Voltage
          100–240 V
          Wattage
          16
          Runtime precision epilator
          60 min

