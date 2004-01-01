Search terms
Advanced styling and precision
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 9 quality tools for styling your face and hair. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.
9-in-1, Face and Hair
This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 9 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1 mm and 2 mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb and 3 hair combs at 9 mm, 12 mm and 16 mm.
This Philips trimmer gives you up to 80 minutes of cordless use from a single 16 hour charge.
Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.
Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.
Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organisation and travel.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Create the look you want
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
