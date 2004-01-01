Search terms

    Multigroom series 5000 9-in-1, Face and Hair

    MG5720/15
    • Advanced styling and precision Advanced styling and precision Advanced styling and precision
      -{discount-value}

      Multigroom series 5000 9-in-1, Face and Hair

      MG5720/15

      Advanced styling and precision

      Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 9 quality tools for styling your face and hair. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

      +

        Advanced styling and precision

        Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 9 quality tools for styling your face and hair. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

        Advanced styling and precision

        Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 9 quality tools for styling your face and hair. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

        +

          Advanced styling and precision

          Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 9 quality tools for styling your face and hair. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.

            Advanced styling and precision

            9 in 1 trimmer for maximum versatility

            • 9 tools
            • DualCut technology
            • Up to 80 min runtime
            • Waterproof
            Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

            Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

            This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

            9 pieces to trim your face and hair

            9 pieces to trim your face and hair

            Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 9 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.

            Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

            Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

            Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

            Get the details right

            Get the details right

            The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

            Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

            Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

            Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

            Cut hair to your length

            Cut hair to your length

            Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1 mm and 2 mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb and 3 hair combs at 9 mm, 12 mm and 16 mm.

            80 minutes of runtime

            80 minutes of runtime

            This Philips trimmer gives you up to 80 minutes of cordless use from a single 16 hour charge.

            Easy to grip

            Easy to grip

            Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

            Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

            Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

            Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.

            Store it and stay organised

            Store it and stay organised

            Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organisation and travel.

            Warranty for purchase protection

            Warranty for purchase protection

            All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

            Technical Specifications

            • Create the look you want

              Number of tools
              9 tools
              Styling tools
              • Metal trimmer
              • Detail metal trimmer
              • Nose and ear trimmer
              • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
              • 2 stubble combs
              • 3 hair combs
              Hair clipping/Facial styling
              • Long beard
              • Short beard
              • Stubbled look
              • Sharp lines
              • Detailed styling
              • Goatee

            • Accessories

              Pouch
              Storage pouch
              Maintenance
              Cleaning brush

            • Power

              Battery type
              Ni-MH
              Run time
              80 minutes
              Automatic voltage
              100-240 V
              Charging
              16 hours full charge

            • Design

              Handle
              No-slip rubber grip

            • Service

              2 year warranty
              Yes

            • Cutting system

              DualCut technology
              Cut in two directions
              Self-sharpening blades
              Yes

            • Ease of use

              Maintenance-free
              No oil needed
              Cleaning
              100% Waterproof

