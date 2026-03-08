The razor is ergonomic and comfortable to use and I had no issues when using the device for long periods of time. The accessories are all very simple to fit and to use and are built to a high quality. I have used a wide range of electric razors and this is up there as one of the best I have used with regards to its versatility and for results. I used all of the attachments aside from those recommend for cutting head hair and was really impressed with the results. The length adjustable beard trimmer is a brilliant accessory and I found it easy to get a consistent cut whereas with some razors which use a dial to change the guard length I found it would change when hitting resistance whilst cutting which was frustrating and risks accidentally trimming to different lengths. Overall I am really impressed with the razor and would certainly recommend it to anyone looking to maintain a short to medium beard and for the body.