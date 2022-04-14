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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Multigroom series 5000 9-in-1, Face and Hair
Discontinued
Support
MG5720/15
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Quick start guide
Data Act Document
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Beard comb 2 mm
Cutter
MultigroomBeard comb 1 mm
Multigroom Hair comb 12 mm
MultigroomAdjustable beard comb
MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
MultigroomBody comb 3 mm
Multigroom Comb 16 MM
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
A00390 Power adapter
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer