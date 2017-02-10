  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      Multigroom series 7000 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG7715/15

      Ultimate styling and precision

      Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.

      13-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

      • 13 tools
      • DualCut technology
      • Up to 120-min run time
      • Showerproof
      Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

      Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

      This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

      13 pieces to trim your face and head

      13 pieces to trim your face and head

      The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

      Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

      Say goodbye to unwanted body hair

      Comfortably shave below the neck with our unique skin-protection system that guards even the most sensitive areas of your body and lets you shave as close as 0.5 mm

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Cut hair to your length

      Cut hair to your length

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the eight reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1 mm and 2 mm trimming, an adjustable beard comb, 3 hair combs at 9 mm, 12 mm and 16 mm, and 2 body combs for 3 mm and 5 mm grooming.

      120 minutes of runtime

      120 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 120 minutes of cordless use from a single 1 hour charge. A quick 5 minute charge provides enough power for one full trim.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      Showerproof for convenient use in the shower and cleaning

      This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        13 tools
        Styling tools
        • Metal trimmer
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Nose and ear trimmer
        • Bodyshaver
        • Body skin protector attachment
        • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • 2 body combs
        Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubbled look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        DualCut technology
        Cut in two directions
        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed
        Display
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

