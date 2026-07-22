2 year warranty
7 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60-min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
The Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 7 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.
Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.
Awards
4.2
of 5
706
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Painatal
22/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best product for a man
I love this product is the best. I do recommend for any man who likes to trimmers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Inver Kev
27/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent quality & a great cut
Excellent trimmer from Phillips. I've been using Phillips products pretty much all my life and I can honestly say, they never fail to give excellent performance and exceptional, long life. This 3000 Series trimmer is no exception, it's very well made and has a high quality feel to it, it's light and has a slightly tactile feel to the case so it's easy to grip and get a pin sharp trim. Blades are excellent and cut cleanly with zero tug or pulling. Battery life between charges is also very good and it comes with a good selection of trimming combs. Highly recommend.
Pros
Excellent Cut, good battery life between charges, very easy to use.
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Woodman.
05/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great money saver.Farmer
An excellent product for my needs. Ideal for my weekly beard trim and also for my wife to trim my hair. The barber doesn't make much money out of me!A
Pros
A great choice of trimming attachments. The adjustable one is great! The long battery charge is a great improvement on previous models.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3946/15 9-in-1 trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3946/15 9-in-1 trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.