ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Philips Multigroom Series 3000 Face and hair trimmer with 7 quality tools

Support

Philips Multigroom Series 3000Face and hair trimmer with 7 quality tools

MG3720/33

Philips Multigroom Series 3000 Face and hair trimmer with 7 quality tools

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 44 kB
  • 15 July 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you