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2 year warranty
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30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Philips Multigroom Series 3000 Face and hair trimmer with 7 quality tools
Support
MG3720/33
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Comb
Beardtrimmer& MultigroomBeard comb 5 mm
Beard comb 2 mm
MultigroomBeard comb 1 mm
Beardtrimmer& Multigroomer Cutter
MultigroomAdjustable beard comb
MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
A00390 Power adapter
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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