    Shaver series 3000

    Electric shaver

    HQ6695/16
    A close shave
      Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

      HQ6695/16
      A close shave

      The HQ6695 has been developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

      Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

      A close shave

      A close shave

      Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

      A close shave

        A close shave

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Spring-released pop-up trimmer

        Spring-released pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Cordless and corded use

        Cordless and corded use

        Pouch

        Pouch

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charge indicator
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Corded
          Charging
          8 hours
          Shaving time
          10 days

        • Design

          Finishing
          Front side lacquering

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

