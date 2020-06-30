ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 1000dry electric shaver - corded

S1100/04

3.9
| (195) Reviews
Convenient, Easy shave
The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

Convenient, Easy shave

  • CloseCut blade system

  • 4-direction flex heads

Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

195

Reviews

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This must be the best value shaver on the market

This shaver is comfortable to hold, quiet to use but most importantly very efficient.

Pros

as above

Cons

none that I can find

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Close Shave

Great value for the money. I get an excellent close shave and the razor is lovely and light.

Pros

Nice lines and easy to operate and clean.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1300/04 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1300/04 Dry electric shaver

24/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Quick and very effective

I have quite fast growing facial hair, and this shaver works very well indeed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1510/04 dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Compared to other entry-level leading foil and rotary shavers