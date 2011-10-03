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  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

8200 seriesElectric shaver

HQ8260

3.7
| (37) Reviews
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Fast. Close. Efficient.

  • With battery level indicator

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

37

Reviews

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy & Comfortable

When changing to this shaver I was surprised at just how comfortable it felt both in the hand and on the face. After a couple of days acclimatization I obtained a very close and smooth shave which is still being achieved today. Charge holds well, approx 6 weeks between charges. If this model lasts as well as my previous Philishave it will prove to be a very satisfactory purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great for your neck

After reading reviews and ratings I bought this shaver to address problems I had getting a good shave on my neck. It does a very good job. However as other reviews say the beard trimmer is useless. I have had it for a year now and I am still very pleased although I would say I think I need to buy new blades and at 30 quid are not cheap so be prepared for that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wonderful performance

This product is ergonomically well designed. The battery seems to last forever rather than needing regular charging. Very easy to clean and maintain. Would recommend this product to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 