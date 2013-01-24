Home
    Body groomer

    TT2023
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Body groomer

      TT2023

      Realise your style

      The all-in-one body-grooming system, exclusively for men, trims and shaves all body zones. It's safe and easy.

        Realise your style

        Worlds No. 1 Bodygroom

        • Limited edition
        3 combs for different hair lengths

        3 combs for different hair lengths

        3 combs provide different fixed length settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trimming of all body zones

        Integrated trim and shave head for a close shave in one stroke

        Integrated trim and shave head for a close shave in one stroke

        Because of the integrated self-sharpening pre-trimmers at both sides of the shaver, you will be able to get a close shave in one stroke, even with longer hair.

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand provides convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

        Trim and shave all body zones

        Trim and shave all body zones

        This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and is easy to clean.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          3
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          Shaving system
          Shaving foil for close shave
          Skin comfort
          Skin friendly shaving head

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Shower use and easy cleaning

        • Power system

          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          50 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only

        • Accessories

          Store and charge stand
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Shave and trim your body

