    Beardtrimmer series 5000

    Beard trimmer

    BT5522/13
      Advanced precision

      The Philips Beard Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer that also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle, featuring 40 adjustable lengths. DualCut steel blades and 120 minutes of Lithium-ion runtime. See all benefits

      Advanced precision

        Advanced precision

        Ultimate control for beard and hair

        • 0.2 mm precision settings
        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • 120 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Lift & Trim PRO system
        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Trim your stubble in one stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

        40 lock-in length settings from 0.4–20 mm

        40 lock-in length settings from 0.4–20 mm

        Adjust your combs with the zoom wheel to your preferred trimming length and achieve the beard style you want. Use the short beard comb for 0.4–10 mm length settings or the long beard comb from 10–20 mm.

        Customisable precision steps for every beard style

        Customisable precision steps for every beard style

        0.2 mm steps between 0.4–2 mm for a precise short beard style; 0.5 mm steps between 2–5 mm to achieve an even 3-day beard; 1 mm steps above 5 mm for long beard maintenance.

        Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Click-on precision trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard-to-reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer's battery

        The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging or full.

        2-year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2-year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility and they never need to be oiled.

        120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge or plug it in

        120 min runtime after a 1 hour charge or plug it in

        The advanced Li-ion battery provides 120 minutes of powerful, cordless use after 1 hour of charging. You can also use your trimmer plugged in or use the quick-charge function to get one full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

        Extra adjustable hair combs

        The trimmer comes with 2 adjustable hair combs: from 0.4–10 mm, and from 10.4–20 mm

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Range of length settings
          0.4–20 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2 mm
          Number of length settings
          40

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Battery indicator
          Operation
          Corded and Cordless use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          120 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Lift & Trim comb
          • 2 Adjustable combs
          Detail trimmer included
          Yes
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        Optional Accessories

        • Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

              • Versus its Philips predecessor

