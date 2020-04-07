Opening the box my first impression was that these clippers are aesthetically very pleasing, the design is stylish, modern, simple and attractive. It has also been well designed ergonomically, it fits comfortably in the hand, is easy to grip and the controls are reachable with the thumb. They're lightweight so easy to handle and manoeuvre around the head. Out of the box, it arrived with charge so could be used straight away. Once fully charged, it has a great battery life. Also, being able to use plugged in and unplugged is useful. The clippers work very well, the blades are sharp and cut smoothly without tugging on the hair as it passes through. The trim-n-flow technology is effective as it stops the clippers getting clogged and blocked, and because they're self-sharpening it cuts down on maintenance. Having just one comb and the adjustable sliding control is much easier than having to change combs, but still offers the full range of 0 - 7 grades. Then easy to clean when finished. Only slight negative is that it doesn't have a charge indicator, just the green light. Overall, it's a well design clipper for both style and use, highly recommended.