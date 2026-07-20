I’ve used multiple types of hair trimmer and beard grooming kits over the years and in summary the Series 9000 All-in-One has been the best result I have experienced from such devices. The main use of the product has been to keep my beard in check and remove hair that, being of a certain age, starts to appear where it didn’t before and where it isn’t needed. The 9000 and Oneblade are both up to the task of dealing with all these tasks, removing all unwanted hair simply and quickly and gratefully. The quality of the blades has been excellent and as you’d expect, sharp and leave a nice finish of cut on the hair. They cut quickly with good coverage, meaning less time needed going back and forth to finish the job. The 9000 is easy to swap blades and attachments remain secure and cover for all hair requirements everything I might want to shave, let alone actually want to remove. They are also really easy to clean and look after. All attachments are well-made and labelled to help identify where their main use might be, which is helpful. The multiple variations of grade also mean I can experiment with any length I might want (although limited to what my body can actually grow) The Oneblade is also very good at tidying the edges of my beard with sharp blades, leaving smooth areas and smart lines where it goes with minimal repeat strokes needed. Finally the bag to store is more than big enough to hold everything with space for some other bits if you need it. Even the box it came in was well partitioned and I appreciate the move away from plastic in the boxes. I have one criticism and one personal point in counterpoint. The personal point is that 9000 is quite bulky in smaller hands, which makes shaving my beard somewhat awkward in manoeuvring the device around my face. Now for shaving body hair or head hair in general, having a solid unit to hold is good. Less so for the face or intricate requirements. That is tempered by how quickly it does cut, which means the amount of movement is less than it used to be. The criticism is the OneBlade handle feels less robust and almost too light in build, that it might break easily. That doesn’t impact the end result again, it might factor after significant usage down the line. Ultimately, the quality of the result of using the product and the ease and speed to which I can get the job done, more than makes up for these points. If you want an all in one product solution for all your hair care, this is where it’s at.