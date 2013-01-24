Search terms
Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set combining our Multigroom with 12 quality tools including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair for ultimate styling See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.
The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable (3-7 mm), 2 hair combs (9, 12 mm), 1 OneBlade body comb (3 mm)
Get the perfect lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade, enabling you to see every hair you're cutting.
The OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade, ensuring your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and easily shave off any length of hair with this sensitive-skin hybrid styler.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
The high-performance Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 120 minutes of run time per every 1-hour full charge. A 5-minute quick charge delivers one full trim.
This trimmer is designed to be water-resistant, so that you can use it comfortably in the shower and easily clean it under the tap.
Durable Philips OneBlade that you only need to replace every 4 months* for optimal performance.
Declutter your bathroom and your gym bag, with a small storage pouch for easy organisation and travel that keeps all your attachments together in one place.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service