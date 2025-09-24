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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Philips Multigroom Series 9000 Showerproof face, body & hair trimmer with 12 tools
Support
MG9710/93
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
USB Cable
OneBlade 360, OneBlade Pro Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
OneBlade& Shaver series 5000Soft pouch
HQ87USB wall adapter
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 1mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 2mm
OneBladeOneBlade comb 3mm
OneBladeOneBlade Comb 5mm
ShaversCleansing brush
OneBlade Body comb 3 mm
OneBladeSkin protector
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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