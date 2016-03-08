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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6502/00

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Satinelle Ice Premium

First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

See all benefits

Gentlest epilator with ice and sonic massage

Satinelle Ice Premium

Sonic massage system

High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

Hypoallergenic discs

Hypoallergenic discs

Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

Premium ice cooler

Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

08/03/2016

España

España

Buen producto

Producto muy recomendable. Hace ya muchos años que la tengo y funciona perfectamente.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Depiladora

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Depiladora

06/08/2013

France

France

Bon produit mais..

Très bon produit, épile très bien mais cela fait un an que je l'ai et l'une des pièce à l'interieur de la piece s'est usée et il faut donc changer la tête sinon celle ci se coince pendant l'épilation jusqu'a ne plus rien épiler du tout...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur

06/08/2013

France

France

Bon produit mais..

Très bon produit, épile très bien mais cela fait un an que je l'ai et l'une des pièce à l'interieur de la piece s'est usée et il faut donc changer la tête sinon celle ci se coince pendant l'épilation jusqu'a ne plus rien épiler du tout...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur

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