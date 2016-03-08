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Discontinued
Satinelle Ice Premium
First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.
High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.
Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.
Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chisi
08/03/2016
España
Buen producto
Producto muy recomendable. Hace ya muchos años que la tengo y funciona perfectamente.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Depiladora
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Depiladora
angelique2a
06/08/2013
France
Bon produit mais..
Très bon produit, épile très bien mais cela fait un an que je l'ai et l'une des pièce à l'interieur de la piece s'est usée et il faut donc changer la tête sinon celle ci se coince pendant l'épilation jusqu'a ne plus rien épiler du tout...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur
diinee
06/08/2013
France
Bon produit mais..
Très bon produit, épile très bien mais cela fait un an que je l'ai et l'une des pièce à l'interieur de la piece s'est usée et il faut donc changer la tête sinon celle ci se coince pendant l'épilation jusqu'a ne plus rien épiler du tout...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6502/00 Épilateur
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