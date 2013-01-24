Search terms
Fast and comfortable, below the neck
A true all-in-one trimmer, the Philips Bodygroom 7100 is designed with an integrated trimmer on one end and a contour-following shaver head on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim and shave. See all benefits
Wet and dry body groomer, Series 7000
Select and lock your desired length setting for convenient and skin friendly trimming of all body zones.
3-Dimensional pivoting head adjusts to every curve of your body for a close and comfortable shave.
A hypo-allergenic metal shaving foil and patented pearl tip trimmer prevents skin irritation for ultimate body comfort.
Rounded tips gives a smooth touch of your skin, while the sharp cutting edges deliver a high trimmer performance.
The battery delivers more than 50 minutes of powerful cordless after a 1 hour charge. A 10 min quick charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it is always ready when you are.
Fully charged battery is indicated by a solid green light, with at least 10 minutes left of usage the light blinks orange.
Striped rubber grips on each side ensure optimal grip, even when wet, for better control when grooming your body.
Trim and shave in comfort, in or out of the shower, wet or dry. To clean, you can simply rinse this groomer under the tap.
Dual ended product for a more convenient experience: trimming head with 5 integrated length settings comb for different hair length options and a shaving head for a close shave.
