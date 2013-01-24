Home
    Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7100

    Wet and dry body groomer, Series 7000

    BG2040/34
    Norelco
    Fast and comfortable, below the neck
      Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7100 Wet and dry body groomer, Series 7000

      BG2040/34
      Fast and comfortable, below the neck

      A true all-in-one trimmer, the Philips Bodygroom 7100 is designed with an integrated trimmer on one end and a contour-following shaver head on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim and shave. See all benefits

        Fast and comfortable, below the neck

        Closely follows your body's contours

        • Safe, self-sharpening blades
        • 5 built-in length settings
        • 50 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
        • 3D pivoting head
        5 length settings for different body hair lengths

        5 length settings for different body hair lengths

        Select and lock your desired length setting for convenient and skin friendly trimming of all body zones.

        for a close shave following your body's contours

        for a close shave following your body's contours

        3-Dimensional pivoting head adjusts to every curve of your body for a close and comfortable shave.

        Hypo-allergenic foil shaver and patented pearl tips

        Hypo-allergenic foil shaver and patented pearl tips

        A hypo-allergenic metal shaving foil and patented pearl tip trimmer prevents skin irritation for ultimate body comfort.

        Rounded tips for smooth contact with your skin

        Rounded tips for smooth contact with your skin

        Rounded tips gives a smooth touch of your skin, while the sharp cutting edges deliver a high trimmer performance.

        50 minutes cordless use after 1 hour quick charge

        50 minutes cordless use after 1 hour quick charge

        The battery delivers more than 50 minutes of powerful cordless after a 1 hour charge. A 10 min quick charge gives you 10 minutes of grooming time, so it is always ready when you are.

        Shows the battery status

        Shows the battery status

        Fully charged battery is indicated by a solid green light, with at least 10 minutes left of usage the light blinks orange.

        Ergonomic rubber grip for maximum control

        Ergonomic rubber grip for maximum control

        Striped rubber grips on each side ensure optimal grip, even when wet, for better control when grooming your body.

        Water-resistant for use in the shower and easy cleaning

        Water-resistant for use in the shower and easy cleaning

        Trim and shave in comfort, in or out of the shower, wet or dry. To clean, you can simply rinse this groomer under the tap.

        Trim and shave all body zones with optimal comfort

        Dual ended product for a more convenient experience: trimming head with 5 integrated length settings comb for different hair length options and a shaving head for a close shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          5
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers
          Trimming element
          Integrated

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Charging indicator
          1 LED
          Cordless
          Yes
          Integrated trim and shave head
          Close shave in one stroke
          LED indicator
          Charging and battery level
          Wet and Dry
          Showerproof and easy cleaning

        • Power system

          Charging time
          1 hour
          Running time
          50 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Chromed body
          • LED Indicator
          All in 1 design
          Dual heads, shaver and trimmer
          Easy grip
          Soft-touch rubber grip

        • Accessories

          Store and charge stand
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Shave and trim your body

        • Attachments

          XS trimming comb
          Yes

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          3D pivoting head
          Body contour following
          Shaving system
          Shaving foil for close shave
          Skin comfort
          Skin friendly shaving head
          Trimming system
          5 integrated length settings

        • FK-PC-Body groomers

          Ease of Use
          • Adjustable length setting
          • Battery Indicator
          • Secured length settings
          • Shower-proof

