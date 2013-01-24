  • 2 year warranty

    Electric shaver

    HQ916
    • A fresh clean shave for success A fresh clean shave for success A fresh clean shave for success
      A fresh clean shave for success

      The Philips HQ916/15 washable, rotary, two-headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips' unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success every day.

        • With Super Lift & Cut
        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades

        The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

        Anti-slip grip

        Anti-slip grip

        The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips is designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

        Washable shaver

        The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Independently floating heads and reflex action

        Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        • Design

          Material
          Chrome
          Finishing
          Varnish

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Skin Comfort
          Comfort shaving heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          Charging
          Shaving: cordless shaving only
          Charging
          8 hours
          Shaving time
          30 minutes
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

        • Shaving heads

          Super Lift and Cut
          Yes

