Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Beardtrimmer series 3000

    Beard trimmer

    BT3222/14
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Fast and precise trim for easy styling Fast and precise trim for easy styling Fast and precise trim for easy styling
      -{discount-value}

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      BT3222/14
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift and Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way, you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift and Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way, you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift and Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way, you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      Fast and precise trim for easy styling

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift and Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way, you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Beard trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beard trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast and precise trim for easy styling

        Self-sharpening titanium blades

        • 0.5-mm precision settings
        • Titanium-coated Blades
        • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Lift & Trim system
        Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

        Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

        Trim your stubble with our new Lift & Trim system: the comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

        Superior performance with self-sharpening titanium blades

        Superior performance with self-sharpening titanium blades

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's self-sharpening titanium blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and as effective as on day 1.

        DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

        DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

        The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life time of your trimmer is increased by 4 times.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

        20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10 mm with 0.5-mm precision

        20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10 mm with 0.5-mm precision

        The zoomwheel lets you choose length settings ranging from 0.5 to 10 mm, with 0.5-mm precision steps.

        60 minutes of cordless use or plug it in

        60 minutes of cordless use or plug it in

        Charge your trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use or use it plugged in while charging.

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        The battery indicators on this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        Travel and storage pouch

        Travel and storage pouch

        The travel pouch protects your product during travelling and storage.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2 year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 mm up to 10 mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Titanium blades
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          20 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Lift & Trim system
          Pouch
          Storage pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          DuraPower technology
          4 x longer battery life
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery empty indicator
          • Battery full indicator
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Corded and Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          No oil needed
          Yes
          2 year warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:


              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

              Click here to read moreRead less

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount