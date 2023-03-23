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2 year warranty
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30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer
Discontinued
Support
BT3222/14
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
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